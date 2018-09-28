Airline in miracle lagoon landing has never had fatality

This image made from video photo provided by John Karl Louie Mallari shows an Air Niugini plane floating in Pacific lagoon near Chuuk Airport in Weno, Federated States of Micronesia, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. All of the passengers and crew survived the crash landing. The Air Niugini plane hit the water short of the runway while trying to land at Chuuk Island, according to the airline. (John Karl Louie Mallari via AP)