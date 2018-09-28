Former Chinese stock market regulator jailed for corruption

In this January 18, 2008, photo, former Chinese securities regulator Yao Gang, right, and Clara Furse, the then-Chief Executive of the London Stock Exchange, participate in a ribbon-cutting event at a business center for the LSE in Beijing. Yao, the former deputy chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, was sentenced Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, to 18 years in prison on charges of taking bribes and insider trading. (Chinatopix via AP) AP