FCC proposes $37.5M fine vs Tucson company for spoofed calls

The Federal Communications Commission has proposed a $37.5 million fine against a Tucson company for allegedly placing more than 2.3 million "maliciously-spoofed" telemarketing calls to sell home-remodeling services during a 14-month span starting in 2016.
FCC officials say Affordable Enterprises of Arizona made the telemarketing calls that apparently manipulated the caller-ID information so that many of the calls appeared to come from consumers not connected to the operation.
They also say calls appeared to come from unassigned phone numbers and numbers assigned to pre-paid "burner" phones.
The commission says Affordable Enterprises violated the federal Do Not Call Registry because it knew many of the phone numbers were on that list.
Affordable Enterprises of Arizona is being given time to respond to the allegations before further action by the FCC.
