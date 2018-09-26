Drugs in coffee maker net gas station store owner suspension

The owner of the Atlanta gas station where police found drugs in the store's cappuccino maker has received a 180-day suspension.
WXIA-TV reports that the city of Atlanta at a due process meeting Tuesday levied the suspension and a $1,000 fine against Shailesh Desai for selling marijuana and failing to supervise his business adequately.
Atlanta police Officer Kensley Gachette previously told WSB-TV that the southeast Atlanta Chevron was targeted by police in the Aug. 9 raid because of "all the violence and all the drugs that was coming out of this location." In addition to drugs, authorities discovered illegal cash payouts, illegal alcohol sales and outdated food stocked on shelves.
Desai wants to keep the business' liquor license and his attorney says they plan to appeal the city's decision.
