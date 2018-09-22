Britain’s Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, waves to supporters outside the International Slavery Museum at the Royal Albert Dock in Liverpool, England, as he arrives in the city for his party’s annual conference, Saturday Sept. 22, 2018. The annual Labour Party conference includes a weekend of full of various rallies and meetings, with thousands of people expected to greet party leaders.
Britain’s Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, waves to supporters outside the International Slavery Museum at the Royal Albert Dock in Liverpool, England, as he arrives in the city for his party’s annual conference, Saturday Sept. 22, 2018. The annual Labour Party conference includes a weekend of full of various rallies and meetings, with thousands of people expected to greet party leaders. PA via AP Peter Byrne
UK’s Labour party ponders supporting new Brexit referendum

The Associated Press

September 22, 2018 11:22 PM

LONDON

Britain's Labour Party is facing a huge choice at its annual conference — whether to back a new referendum that could halt the country's impending departure from the European Union.

Support from the main opposition party would be a major boost to campaigners for a second vote on Brexit.

Ever since Britain voted in 2016 to leave the EU, Labour has said it will respect the result. Now, with divorce negotiations with the EU stuck and Britain due to leave in March, many members think the party must change its course.

More than 100 local Labour associations have submitted motions to the conference, which starts Sunday, urging a new vote.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told the Sunday Mirror newspaper if the party "makes a decision I will not walk away from it."

