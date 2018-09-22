Campaign calls on Hawaii island tourists to be respectful

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2015, file photo, Keenin Ide, left, of Hilo, Hawaii, and Medea Yankova, of Sofia, Bulgaria, sit near Hilo Bay in Hilo, Hawaii. The Big Island visitors bureau and Hawaii County have launched a campaign that aims to create a more conscientious tourism industry on the Big Island. The Island of Hawaii Visitors Bureau Executive Director Ross Birch and county Managing Director Will Okabe presented the new “Pono Pledge” at a Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, event, the Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported. Caleb Jones, File AP Photo