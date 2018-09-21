Unemployment up slightly in Maine in August

Unemployment rose slightly in Maine in the month of August, but remains lower than a year ago.
The Maine Department of Labor says the rate of 3.2 percent is up from 3 percent in July. The unemployment rate was 3.4 percent in August 2017.
The Department of Labor says the unemployment rate has been less than 4 percent for 33 straight months, which is a state record. The unemployment rate remained below the nationwide rate of 3.9 percent in August.
New England's regional unemployment rate is 3.6 percent, with the states all having rates between 2.7 percent and 4.3 percent. The low number was in New Hampshire and the high number was in Connecticut.
The number of unemployed people in the state declined by 1,400 over the year to 22,400.
