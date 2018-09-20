Iran’s domestic car market stalls as nuclear deal falters

In this Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 photo, a line of Peugeot cars rolls out at the state-run Iran Khodro automobile manufacturing plant, just outside Tehran, Iran. As Iran’s rial currency suffers precipitous falls against the U.S. dollar, cars are growing more and more expensive. Meanwhile, foreign manufacturers are pulling out from the country and foreign-produced parts are becoming harder to find. That’s a problem for one of the Mideast’s biggest countries and home to 80 million people. Ebrahim Noroozi AP Photo