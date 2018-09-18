Despite sexism claims, Riot Games lands Mastercard deal

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2014, file photo, the names and faces of gamers are shown as they compete in a round of the League of Legends championship series video-game competition at the Penny Arcade Expo in Seattle. Esports giant Riot Games is adding its first global sponsor, even as the company behind League of Legends contends with backlash over claims it has fostered a sexist culture. Riot announced Wednesday, Sept. 19, that Mastercard has signed on to be the first global advertising partner for League of Legends, the world’s most-watched esport. It’s a crucial step for Riot in a year when competitors like Overwatch and Fortnite have grabbed a bigger share of the esports pie. It also comes roughly a month after the company came under fire for its treatment of women employees. FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2014, file photo, the names and faces of gamers are shown as they compete in a round of the League of Legends championship series video-game competition at the Penny Arcade Expo in Seattle. Esports giant Riot Games is adding its first global sponsor, even as the company behind League of Legends contends with backlash over claims it has fostered a sexist culture. Ted S. Warren, File FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2014, file photo, the names and faces of gamers are shown as they compete in a round of the League of Legends championship series video-game competition at the Penny Arcade Expo in Seattle. Esports giant Riot Games is adding its first global sponsor, even as the company behind League of Legends contends with backlash over claims it has fostered a sexist culture. AP Photo