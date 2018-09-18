State to study temporarily storing natural gas underground

A research project will explore the possibility of temporarily storing natural gas in underground rock formations.
North Dakota oil operators are struggling to meet targets to reduce wasteful flaring of excess natural gas.
The Bismarck Tribune reports the state Industrial Commission has approved $140,000 to evaluate the potential of injecting produced natural gas underground and retrieving it years later when the state has additional infrastructure.
The state's natural gas production hit a record 2.4 billion cubic feet per day in July. North Dakota operators flared 436 million cubic feet per day that month, also an all-time high. The industry missed the state's gas capture target for the third straight month.
State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms says storing gas underground could be an innovative solution for the Bakken oil patch.
