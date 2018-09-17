Israel releases US professor detained in West Bank village

Frank Roimano, an American-French law professor, eats breakfast in he West Bank Bedouin community of Khan al-Ahmar after he has been released from Israeli police custody , Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Israel has released Romano detained for allegedly trying to block Israeli troops in a West Bank village slated for demolition. Romano’s lawyer, said a court ordered his release Sunday. She said he was freed early Monday after police decided not to appeal the decision. Nasser Shiyoukhi AP Photo