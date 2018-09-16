Flames co-owner, billionaire oilman Clay Riddell dies at 81

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 5, 2013 file photo, Calgary Flames owners group members Murray Edwards, left, and Clay Riddell, listen as newly-named Calgary Flames President of Hockey Operations Brian Burke is annouced in Calgary, Alberta. Clay Riddell, the billionaire oilman and co-owner of the NHL’s Calgary Flames, has died. He was 81. The Flames and Paramount Resources confirmed his death Sunday, with the oil and natural gas company saying he died Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. The Canadian Press via AP Jeff McIntosh