Nate Bowling, who teaches at Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Wash., speaks into a megaphone as striking Tacoma Public Schools teachers listen prior to a march and rally, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Tacoma. The Tacoma school district said Wednesday it may sue its teachers union if teachers continue their strike, which began Sept. 6, 2018. Ted S. Warren AP Photo

School district considering taking legal action over strike

The Associated Press

September 13, 2018 06:32 PM

SEATTLE

The Tacoma school district says it may sue its teachers union if teachers continue their strike over contract negotiations.

The Seattle Times reports the teachers strike has kept thousands of children out of classes for almost a week as the Tacoma Education Association continues pressing Tacoma Public Schools for an increase in salaries.

Strikes by public employees are illegal in Washington.

Dan Voelpel, a spokesman for Tacoma Public Schools, said in a Wednesday phone interview that taking legal action is "certainly an option that's under consideration." He says the district is considering all options that could end the strike as quickly as possible.

Angel Morton, the president of Tacoma's teachers union, says teachers will resume work when the district agrees to pass money from a supplement state budget to educators.

