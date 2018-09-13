Hundreds voice concerns over proposed Ramsey County hog farm

Hundreds of people attended hearings to voice concerns over a proposed hog operation in Ramsey County.
Grand Prairie Agriculture wants to build a 2,500-hog and pig operation about 10 miles west of Devils Lake. Opponents worry about property values and environmental problems, while proponents see a potential boost to the economy.
WDAZ-TV reports Spirit Lake Nation tribal leaders worry about potential pollution to the lake and groundwater. Hog farm supporters say technology is available to prevent that.
The state Health Department will eventually decide whether to permit the facility. The agency held hearings in Devils Lake and at St. Michael on Wednesday.
