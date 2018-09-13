Leaked video: Google execs bemoan Trump election in 2016

FILE- In this March 12, 2016, file photo Google co-founder Sergey Brin speaks during a press conference after finishing the third match of the Google DeepMind Challenge Match in Seoul, South Korea. A recently leaked video from 2016 shows Google executives lamenting the election of Donald Trump, who has accused the company of doctoring search results for his name. The video, which Breitbart posted to its website after receiving it from an anonymous source, shows Brin saying that the elevation of Trump was not consistent with what the company stands for. FILE- In this March 12, 2016, file photo Google co-founder Sergey Brin speaks during a press conference after finishing the third match of the Google DeepMind Challenge Match in Seoul, South Korea. A recently leaked video from 2016 shows Google executives lamenting the election of Donald Trump, who has accused the company of doctoring search results for his name. Lee Jin-man, File FILE- In this March 12, 2016, file photo Google co-founder Sergey Brin speaks during a press conference after finishing the third match of the Google DeepMind Challenge Match in Seoul, South Korea. A recently leaked video from 2016 shows Google executives lamenting the election of Donald Trump, who has accused the company of doctoring search results for his name. AP Photo