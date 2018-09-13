GM recalls over 1M pickups, SUVs for power steering problem

FILE - This Jan. 25, 2010, file photo, shows a General Motors Co. logo during a news conference in Detroit. General Motors on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, is recalling more than a million big pickup trucks and SUVs in the U.S. because of power-assisted steering problems that have been cited in a number of accidents. GM says the power steering can fail momentarily during a voltage drop and suddenly return, mainly during low-speed turns. Such a failure increases the risk of a crash. The company says it has 30 reports of crashes with two injuries, but no deaths. Paul Sancya, File AP Photo