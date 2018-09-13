Philippines starts massive evacuations as huge typhoon nears

Filipino forecaster Meno Mendoza illustrates the path of Typhoon Mangkhut, locally named “Typhoon Ompong” as it approaches the Philippines with sustained winds of 205 kilometers per hour (127 miles per hour) and gusts of up to 255 kph (158 mph), at the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in metropolitan Manila, Philippines on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Philippine officials say they plan to evacuate thousands of villagers, shut down schools and offices and scramble to harvest rice and corn as the most powerful typhoon so far this year menacingly roars toward the country’s north. Aaron Favila AP Photo