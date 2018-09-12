US lawmakers urge export restrictions targeting Xinjiang

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2017 photo, residents past through one of the many security check points in Kashgar in western China’s Xinjiang region. Two U.S. lawmakers are urging the extension of American export restrictions to prevent sales of equipment that could be used in China’s massive security clampdown targeting the Xinjiang region’s native Muslim population. Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Chris Smith said in a letter, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, to the U.S. commerce secretary that they want foreign entities, including businesses, research institutions, government and private organizations, and individuals seen as profiting from the clampdown added to a watch list. Ng Han Guan, File AP Photo