GOP lacks votes _ and appetite _ to end ‘Obamacare’

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018, photo, Sen. Jon Kyl, R-Ariz., waits to be sworn-in by Vice President Mike Pence during his ceremonial swearing-in at the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill, in Washington. After years of trying to demolish former President Barack Obama’s prized health care law, GOP leaders still lack the votes to succeed. Kyl says he’d vote to repeal the “Obamacare” health care law. That’s one additional Republican ready to obliterate the statute because his predecessor, the late Sen. John McCain, helped derail the party’s drive with his fabled thumbs-down vote last year. It could well be too little, too late. Cliff Owen AP Photo