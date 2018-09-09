Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2018, file photo, sailors of British Royal Navy’s HMS Albion amphibious assault ship man the rails upon arrival at a dock in Tokyo. China denounced the passage of the British warship HMS Albion close to Chinese-claimed islands in the South China Sea’s Paracel group, in a development that could affect negotiations on a post-Brexit trade agreement between the sides. The Albion reportedly passed by the islands on Aug. 31, 2018 while sailing from Japan to Vietnam. Ken Moritsugu, File AP Photo