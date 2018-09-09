Convenience shops go healthy as millennials choose wellness

In this Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 photo, Emma Gonzalez, left, and Lidices Ramos, right, make empanadas at the Mendez Fuel convenience store in Miami. There’s no stale doughnuts and cold coffee at Mendez Fuel convenience store in Miami. Instead, customers can get their caffeine fix with an iced matcha and grab some vegan empanadas or an acai bowl for the road. Lynne Sladky AP Photo