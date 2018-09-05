Canadian firm acquires 1 of Maine’s major lobster dealers

A Canadian specialty foods company is acquiring one of the biggest names in Maine lobster.
The Portland Press Herald reports Premium Brands of Vancouver has signed a deal to buy Ready Seafood, which is one of the biggest lobster dealers and processors in the state. Ready Brothers approached Premium Brands some six months ago while they were looking for help in building a 40-acre campus in Saco.
The terms of the deal haven't been disclosed. John and Brendan Ready, the brothers behind the Maine company, say they will remain as co-chief executive officers of the business. They founded it in 2004.
John Ready says the deal will allow Ready to keep doing its work "on a much larger stage and with a much bigger tool box."
Comments