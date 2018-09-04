Begich stays in governor’s race amid pressure to quit

FILE - In this June 28, 2018 file photo, Democrat Mark Begich, a candidate for governor in Alaska and a former U.S. senator, poses outside a downtown office building in Juneau, Alaska. Begich plans a news conference Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, to discuss the future of his run for Alaska governor. Tuesday is the deadline for party nominees to withdraw ahead of November’s general election. Begich was unopposed in winning the Democratic nod for governor last month, but he has faced pressure to quit the race. Some Democrats and independents fear he and independent Gov. Bill Walker could split the vote and hand the race to Republicans. Becky Bohrer, File AP Photo