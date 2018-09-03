Kushner Cos. unpaid NYC fines: $500K and counting

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2018, file photo, White House Adviser Jared Kushner waves as he arrives at the Office of the United States Trade Representative in Washington. The Kushner family real estate firm has amassed over half a million dollars in unpaid fines for various New York City sanitation and building violations, much of that bill incurred while President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner was running the company. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo