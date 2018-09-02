State seeks proposals from managed care organizations

The state of New Hampshire is seeking proposals from organizations interested in providing health care services under the state's expanded Medicaid program.
The program previously used Medicaid funds to purchase private health plans for low-income residents, but in reauthorizing the program for another five years, lawmakers decided to change its structure to a more cost-effective managed care model. The plan also imposes new work requirements on enrollees and use 5 percent of liquor revenues to cover the state's cost as federal funding decreases.
The Department of Health and Human Services has released a request for proposals from managed care organizations interested in entering a contract that would run from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2024. The proposals are due Oct. 30.
