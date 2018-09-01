South Alabama changes name of main hospital

The University of South Alabama in Mobile is changing the name of its hospital.
Trustees on Friday approved changing the name of USA Medical Center to University Hospital.
A statement from the university's medical dean, Dr. John Marymount, says the new name reflects the school's mission to provide medical education and health care stemming from research.
The hospital is the only one in southwestern Alabama that offers the top-level of trauma care.
USA Health's name will serve as the umbrella brand for the school's health system, which includes a women's and children's hospital, a cancer institute and a physician's group.
USA Health has more than 3,800 employees on the Gulf Coast.
