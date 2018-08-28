Homeopathic company recalls all water-based medicines for kids, pets, adults

King Bio, which recalled 32 children’s medicines last week, has a sweeping expansion of that recall to cover all aqueous-based products for children, adults, cats and dogs across its seven brands.

On its website, King Bio describes the problem as a “water-purity issue.” But in the company-written FDA-posted recall notice, King Bio says the problem is a “microbial contamination,” as it did in announcing last week’s children’s medicine’s recall.

“Administration or use of drug products with microbial contamination, could potentially result in increased infections that may require medical intervention, and could result in infections that could be life threatening to certain individuals,” the notice says.

The brands affected are Dr. King’s: Natural Medicine, Aquaflora, Natural Pet Pharmaceuticals, SafeCareRx, Natural Veterinary, and Safecare. The products were distributed nationwide until Friday.

The lot numbers for each of the 32 brands of kids' products are listed in this FDA recall notice from last week. The lot numbers for the over 100 brands of adult products and 20 kinds of over-the-counter pet products that include products for adult dust mite allergy and pet anxiety, are on the King Bio website.





For those who want to return recalled products for refund, email the company at recall@kingbio.com. Anyone with questions can email that address or call 866-298-2740, Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Eastern time.