Iran goes to UN’s highest court over US sanctions

A United Nations flag flutters in the wind next to the International Court of Justice in the Hague, the Netherlands, Monday Aug. 27, 2018. Iran is going to the United Nations’ highest court in a bid to have U.S. sanctions lifted. Iran filed the case with the International Court of Justice in July, claiming that sanctions the Trump administration imposed on May 8 breach a 1955 bilateral agreement known as the Treaty of Amity that regulates economic and consular ties between the two countries. Mike Corder AP Photo