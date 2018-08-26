September weather will determine brilliance of fall leaves

Hotels and retailers are gearing up for the fall foliage season in the North Carolina mountains, but the brilliance of the show from the changing leaves is still to be determined.
Appalachian State University professor plant eco-physiology Howard Neufeld said the key to almost every season is the temperatures and amount of sunshine in September.
Neufeld told the Citizen-Times of Asheville that sunny days with cool nights help bring out both vibrancy and variety in fall colors.
Neufeld says the wide variety in elevation extends the fall color season in the North Carolina mountains. It starts in September at the highest peaks around Mount Mitchell and runs down to the Piedmont in early November.
Officials estimate fall tourism brings up to $800 million to the state.
