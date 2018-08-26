Judge upholds law barring collection of mail-in ballots

FILE - In this April 19, 2018, file photo, Rivko Knox, of Phoenix, a volunteer with the League of Women Voters, collects signatures for a ballot measure on campaign financing outside a polling station in Glendale, Ariz. A judge on Friday, Aug. 24, upheld a 2016 Arizona law that bans groups from collecting early mail-in ballots from voters and delivering them. The ruling dismissed a legal challenge to the law filed by Knox. Anita Snow, File AP Photo