FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, a voter enters a booth at a polling place in Exeter, N.H. The state plans to spend a quarter of million dollars in federal grant money on assessing whether its election systems are vulnerable to intruders. David Scanlan, deputy secretary of state, said there is no evidence so far that anyone has attempted to hack and get into New Hampshire’s election system.
FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, a voter enters a booth at a polling place in Exeter, N.H. The state plans to spend a quarter of million dollars in federal grant money on assessing whether its election systems are vulnerable to intruders. David Scanlan, deputy secretary of state, said there is no evidence so far that anyone has attempted to hack and get into New Hampshire’s election system. Elise Amendola, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, a voter enters a booth at a polling place in Exeter, N.H. The state plans to spend a quarter of million dollars in federal grant money on assessing whether its election systems are vulnerable to intruders. David Scanlan, deputy secretary of state, said there is no evidence so far that anyone has attempted to hack and get into New Hampshire’s election system. Elise Amendola, File AP Photo

Business

New Hampshire working to prevent hacking of election system

By MICHAEL CASEY Associated Press

August 26, 2018 07:38 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

New Hampshire plans to use a portion of a $3.1 million federal grant to assess whether its election systems are vulnerable to hackers.

David Scanlan, the deputy secretary of state, says that $250,000 from the five-year grant will be used to hire a firm that will attempt to hack the election system to help identify any weaknesses.

The state also plans to embed software in its voter database that can recognize abnormal activity and shut it down. New Hampshire officials will also monitor the "dark web" for signs the state is being discussed among hackers.

Scanlan said there is no evidence that hackers have targeted New Hampshire's election system.

  Comments  