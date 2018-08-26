Demonstrators supporting gun law reforms, foreground, walk on the opposite side of the road from counter protesters supporting Second Amendment rights, behind, near the headquarters of gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Springfield, Mass. The 50-mile march supporting gun law reforms, began Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Worcester, Mass., and ended Sunday, in Springfield, with a rally near the headquarters of the gun manufacturer.
Demonstrators supporting gun law reforms, foreground, walk on the opposite side of the road from counter protesters supporting Second Amendment rights, behind, near the headquarters of gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Springfield, Mass. The 50-mile march supporting gun law reforms, began Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Worcester, Mass., and ended Sunday, in Springfield, with a rally near the headquarters of the gun manufacturer. Steven Senne AP Photo
Demonstrators supporting gun law reforms, foreground, walk on the opposite side of the road from counter protesters supporting Second Amendment rights, behind, near the headquarters of gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Springfield, Mass. The 50-mile march supporting gun law reforms, began Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Worcester, Mass., and ended Sunday, in Springfield, with a rally near the headquarters of the gun manufacturer. Steven Senne AP Photo

Business

Student gun control advocates protest outside Smith & Wesson

The Associated Press

August 26, 2018 01:42 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Mass.

Student gun control advocates and one of the survivors of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting have finished a 50-mile, four-day march in Massachusetts to the headquarters of gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson.

More than 100 protesters rallied outside company headquarters Sunday in Springfield.

The marchers condemned Smith & Wesson for making the rifle used in the February mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The group wants the company to donate $5 million to gun violence research.

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg called the march empowering and said Massachusetts shows how commonsense gun laws work.

Counter-protesters held signs across the street from Smith & Wesson supporting the gun-maker and the Second Amendment. Police kept the two protests separate.

Smith & Wesson hasn't responded to requests for comment.

  Comments  