UN official: Palestinian refugee issue can’t be wished away

In this Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 photo, the head of United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) Pierre Kraehenbuehl speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Jerusalem. Kraehenbuehl said Thursday that he believes the U.S. slashed his budget early this year to take out its frustration with the Palestinian Authority but warns that the millions of people served by his organization cannot be wished away. Mahmoud Illean AP Photo