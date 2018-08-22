For many young investors, the stock market’s only gone up

In this Aug. 17, 2018, photo Marcus Harris poses at his home in Spring, Texas. Harris, a 34-year-old physician in the Houston area who started investing about five years ago. “It’s going to sound terrible, but I’m actually looking forward to the next downturn,” he said of the opportunity to buy stocks at a lower price. “I know it’s an overbought position right now, and I’m just sitting on my hands saying, ‘I can’t wait.’ Hopefully it will go to half the price, and I can gobble up a lot of it.” David J. Phillip AP Photo