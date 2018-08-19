Venezuelans nervously await dramatic economic reforms

A butcher pushes beef ribs to sell at Las Pulgas market in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018. Venezuelans are bracing for a 3,000 percent hike in the minimum wage on Monday, leaving one butcher contemplating firing some of his six employees just to stay in business, and the introduction of a new currency that lops five zeros off the country’s fast-depreciating bills. Fernando Llano AP Photo