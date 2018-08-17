Trump asks SEC to consider ending required quarterly reports

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks before signing a $716 billion defense policy bill named for Sen. John McCain in Fort Drum, N.Y. Trump says he’s asking federal regulators to look into the effectiveness of the quarterly financial reports that publicly traded companies are required to file. In a tweet early Friday, Aug. 17, Trump said that after speaking with “some of the world’s top business leaders,” he’s asked the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to determine whether shifting to a six-month reporting regimen would make more sense. Hans Pennink, File AP Photo