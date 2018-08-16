The Latest: Nevada high court sets execution drug hearing

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, Nevada death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, right, confers with Lori Teicher, a federal public defender involved in his case, during an appearance in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. Two drugmakers are asking Nevada Supreme Court to let a lower court hear arguments before taking up an appeal about whether the state can use their products for an execution. Court filings Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, leave it up to Nevada’s highest court to decide how to proceed with a prisons effort to reschedule Dozier’s twice-postponed lethal injection. (AP Photo/Ken Ritter, File) Ken Ritter AP