New Malaysian government repeals law banning ‘fake news’

FILE - In this April 2, 2018, fie photo, a commuters walks past an advertisement discouraging the dissemination of fake news, at a train station in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Malaysia’s new government on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, repealed a widely criticized law prohibiting “fake news,” in a move hailed as a landmark moment for human rights by a group of Southeast Asian lawmakers. Vincent Thian, File AP Photo