African migrants reel as Israeli law cuts into salaries

In this Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018 photo, Eritrean migrant Russom Weldu Weldeslasie works at a restaurant in Tel Aviv, Israel. African migrants coming into Israel have been detained, threatened with deportation and faced hostility from lawmakers and residents. Now, they face another burden: a de facto 20 percent salary cut that has squeezed them financially and driven them further into poverty. Caron Creighton AP Photo