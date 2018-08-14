Recent editorials from Texas newspapers

Here are excerpts from recent editorials in Texas newspapers:
Waco Tribune-Herald. Aug. 11, 2018.
Amidst the muscular turnout of hundreds of Axtell area residents protesting the July 31 Waco City Council vote to purchase land near Axtell for a possible city-run regional landfill, an Axtell resident asked a Trib editorial board member present why more Waco residents weren't also outraged over the issue.
Our answer may have been discouraging but was at least honest: Many of us in political life simply don't concern ourselves with such issues till they actually land in our backyard or impact our pocketbook.
In that regard, the controversial landfill issue may be moving in directions that now command more attention of city taxpayers, certainly beyond just those living near the site of the other proposed landfill site off Old Lorena Road near U.S. Highway 84. As Trib staff writer Phillip Ericksen reported Aug. 8, consultants have begun crunching hard numbers on costs involved in placing a regional landfill near Axtell — some 15 miles from Waco city limits — versus costs involved in placing the site next to the current landfill in West Waco.
Creating the next landfill just off TK Parkway near the rural communities of Axtell and Mount Calm would cost the city of Waco almost $2 million more in infrastructure (including significant road work on the narrow, bumpy farm-to-market road) and another $2.4 million more in annual hauling costs compared to the originally proposed site off Old Lorena Road, consultants told council members. Monthly residential garbage rates would increase from $14.20 to $14.79 for the Old Lorena Road site or $17.43 for the TK Parkway site.
And City Manager Wiley Stem III told council members that yet other factors — including more environmental studies and the potential loss of commercial customers at either site (cutting city revenue) — could affect cost estimates. He acknowledged the "fairly rich suite of services" offered to city of Waco customers at present "and, as we look at the distances and how we manage that, it could have some operational impact on that, though we would like to hang on to all of those."
As all this begins to take shape concerning mounting costs and logistical challenges, many more city residents should seriously scrutinize information from City Hall as well as other sources as it becomes available — not just the folks along or near Highway 84 opposed to the Old Lorena Road site. To expand upon a shrewd comment on grim realities involving income demographics in much of Waco by 29-year-old Axtell resident Heather Nevills at the July 31 hearing, this is an issue that might not only impact city sanitation rates but even threaten some services now offered.
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. Aug. 12, 2018.
"Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances."
— First Amendment to the United States Constitution
Break down the First Amendment.
What is its purpose — in pure and simple form? The goal is to limit the power of government (or in the case of the founding fathers - an oppressive monarchy) by specifically listing rights that keep government at bay.
It is not a coincidence that the third right the founding fathers listed was a press free of government authority and rule.
And why is this? Because a free press is the primary way to keep government at all levels accountable to the people.
In the case of newspapers, and especially in the case of Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, a free press is a cherished right. And the exercise of this right is a daily responsibility that we strive to uphold.
And there is no political catch-phrase that detracts from this vital objective.
The phrase "enemy of the people" to describe the press in this country has become the latest political catch-phrase.
Let us get past the political rhetoric to reality.
The reason this phrase has become hip is because the president used it — and he has since clarified his remarks to indicate it was not an indictment of media as a whole. However, the president has continued to use this phrase.
One of the reasons for the political divide in this country today is a far too simplistic view of things — including media.
For example — does Fox News lean to the right? Yes. Does CNN/MSNBC lean to the left? Yes. And people are quick to pile on these news/entertainment entities for their political leanings.
However, the problem is we have allowed opinions of national media (and their practice of mixing opinion with "breaking news") to permeate into local media, and this is inaccurate and unfair in both cases. And this can detract from the invaluable role that local newspapers play in their communities.
For example, local newspaper reporters are not thinking of tweets from the president when they report on the details of a city budget. Local newspaper reporters are not worried about Hillary Clinton when they cover a local government scandal.
There are segments of media with a political agenda — which is obvious. However, this is what comes with a free press. This reality does not mean that media is a "enemy of the people."
Think of the alternative — which would be the government determining what citizens should know, and what they should not know. Frightening.
A free press is an "enemy of the people?" Hardly. A free press protects and maintains the foundation of this republic.
Houston Chronicle. Aug. 13, 2018.
One of the Texas Department of Transportation's five recommendations to improve air quality in Houston and other urban areas whose air is filthy with car exhaust is to "add capacity to highways to reduce idling."
That's like arming more people to reduce gun violence. Yes, some people actually advocate this approach. But it doesn't work. And neither will more highways. Experience shows they'll just lead to more vehicles on the road — which will lead to more pollution, even if fewer cars are idling.
There should be a special place for people who push policies they know won't work as advertised. That includes Trump administration officials with their proposal to weaken car emission and fuel efficiency rules.
The Environmental Protection Agency in 2012 required all passenger cars to average about 54 miles per gallon by 2025. Consumers would spend less at the gas pump as a result, and their cars would emit less carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide and other pollutants that cause asthma and bronchitis and increase the risk of cancer.
Ignoring the public health danger, the Trump administration wants to freeze the fuel standard at 37 miles per gallon after 2021. The EPA and TxDOT claim the rule change will save lives, ostensibly because the lighter cars needed to meet Obama-era fuel standards would be more vulnerable in accidents.
But that conflicts with a report by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety that shows a 22 percent decline in passenger vehicle accident deaths has occurred since 1975, when much heavier cars dominated America's roads. Air bags and other engineering changes have made lighter cars safer.
Not even the American Petroleum Institute, the oil industry's lobby group, has embraced President Trump's proposal, which faces a court challenge by California and other states whose authority to set their own fuel standards would be revoked.
A prolonged legal battle could be costly for car manufacturers, causing them to make different cars for different states until the issue is resolved. Meanwhile, auto parts manufacturers say the rule change could dry up investment in high-tech innovations to make cars more fuel efficient.
So, why is Trump insistent about making the change? It appears to be yet another of his misguided efforts to undo everything President Barack Obama did, even when there's good reason to believe the rollback would be harmful.
The fuel standards proposal must go through a public hearing process. People should let the Trump administration know they want cars that don't guzzle gas and don't make them sick.
The Dallas Morning News. Aug. 14, 2018.
With students preparing for a new academic year, let's ask a very unacademic question: Are our schools taking crucial steps within their power to spot a student who poses a credible threat of mass violence and then act before it is too late? To be more specific, out of the 1,000 school districts in the state, how many have teams in place to identify and intervene at a critical juncture?
The good news is that the answer is approximately 800. But the bad news, according to the Texas School Safety Center at Texas State University, is that the state doesn't have a uniform standard for how such teams should screen potentially dangerous students and doesn't have an agency dedicated to checking the validity of the information districts self-report about the teams they do have in place.
The result: Texas has a lot of work to do in both supporting districts in creating such teams and in holding districts accountable for their performance.
If you are unfamiliar with the work of such teams, consider a little history. Shortly after the Columbine High School massacre shocked the nation in 1999, the Department of Education and the U.S. Secret Service compiled sophisticated threat assessment templates for districts to follow. The idea was for campuses to have a principal or assistant principal, a law enforcement officer, trained school counselors and psychologists in place to work to collectively determine the severity of threats.
This work has allowed districts to better identify and treat students with mental health problems and anger issues, experts say. Such training costs money, however, so not every district can afford to dive deeply into this work.
This matters because experts have a rough sense that maybe 5 percent of students who might look problematic on the surface actually are. But finding that 5 percent is hard. To help with that, Virginia now requires an annual audit of K-12 school safety issues. Such an audit would help Texas, too.
Wisely, Gov. Greg Abbott's school safety plan, instituted after the shooting massacre at Santa Fe High School near Houston in May, begins to address some of these issues. The Texas School Safety Center this summer rushed to train districts to create intervention teams.
The training, which follows the Department of Education and Secret Service guidelines, includes role-playing exercises to walk district officials through the threat assessment process. Districts also learn techniques to proactively screen students for anxiety, depression, loneliness, isolation and violent tendencies.
The Legislature next year should expand this program, increase access to behavioral health services and compile the detailed data that school districts need to make smart, evidence-based improvements to safety best practices. It should also mandate that every district create a threat assessment team and task a state agency with verifying that the work is being done. Such steps constitute the hard but mundane work necessary to protect our schoolchildren.
The Facts. Aug. 14, 2018.
With mammoth companies including Dow Chemical and BASF dominating the skyline of southern Brazoria County and other corporate giants including 3M and UPS also having a presence, it's easy to overlook the smaller companies that are equally vital to the local economy.
Last week's presentation in Angleton hosted by the Governor's Office for Economic Development and Tourism and the Angleton Chamber of Commerce served as a reminder of just how much small businesses matter. Beyond boutiques, restaurants and corner car shops we often associate with mom and pop businesses are those that support the big boys, family-owned entities that provide repair parts and services that keep the plants running.
Brazoria County also has ample resources for those operating or wanting to open a small business, including the Small Business Development Center at Brazosport College and the Small Business Administration. Locally based financial institutions are open to lending money to make people's business dreams happen.
More than 99 percent of Texas businesses are considered small businesses, said state Rep. Dennis Bonnen, R-Angleton, and they account for nearly half of the state's private employment. They are what drive local economies across Texas, he said.
"Behind every small business, there's a story worth knowing," House Speaker Paul Ryan said. "All the corner shops in our towns and cities, the restaurants, cleaners, gyms, hair salons, hardware stores — these didn't come out of nowhere."
All of them started with a dream of success that had to be nurtured by others, whether it is a mentor or entities that provide the necessary tools to build and expand a business. Brazoria County is blessed to have business leaders willing to invest in entrepreneurship and dreams as evidenced by the number of people who devoted time last week to help them get their dreams off the ground.
