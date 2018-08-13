Georgia city will not move forward with tennis center plan

A Georgia city will not be moving forward with a plan to build a tennis facility that would've included the largest concentration of clay courts in the nation.
Roswell Mayor Lori Henry said Sunday that the city has taken the 60-acre tennis, pickleball, and fitness center off its agenda after residents protested. News outlets report a vote to establish the Angela Krause Tennis, Pickleball and Fitness Center in Roswell's Big Creek Park had been planned for Monday.
Henry says the community told them they don't support the project for Big Creek Park. But Henry says there's still the possibility of having a tennis center, and a town hall will be held.
The facility was imagined to honor Vernon and Marie Krause's late-daughter, Angela Krause Varner. Vernon says she loved Tennis.
