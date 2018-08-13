What happened, what’s next after airline worker stole plane

In this long-exposure photo, smoke and an orange glow are seen on Ketron Island in Washington state, early Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018 as viewed from near Steilacoom, Wash. On Friday, an airline mechanic stole an empty Horizon Air turboprop plane, took off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and was chased by military jets before crashing onto Ketron, a small island in the Puget Sound, on Friday night, officials said. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Ted S. Warren AP