Rent control fuels costliest fight on California 2018 ballot

In this Monday, July 30, 2018, photo Michael Weinstein, president of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation poses for a photo of his office overlooking the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles. The AIDS Healthcare Foundation and Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment Action are sponsoring a measure known as Proposition 10. The measure would let cities and counties regulate rental fees in buildings current state law shields from such control. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Damian Dovarganes AP