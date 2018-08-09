APNewsBreak: Indiana candidate’s brand markets Chinese parts

FILE - This May 8, 2018 file photo Republican Senate candidate Mike Braun thanks supporters after winning the republican primary in Whitestown, Ind. Braun rails against foreign outsourcing on the campaign trail, even as his own company continues to sell its trademarked brand of auto accessories, many of which are made in China. Braun frequently criticizes his opponent, vulnerable red-state Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly, for once owning stock in a family business his brother runs that operates a factory in Mexico. However, the Republican nominee’s own parts brand, Promaxx Automotive, sells products that were similarly manufactured abroad, according to a review by The Associated Press. Michael Conroy, File AP Photo