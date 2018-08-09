Last library in Georgia county to close over funding issues

The last open library in a Georgia county will close unless officials approve a new property tax rate.
The Middle Georgia Regional Library system said in a Facebook post Wednesday that Washington Memorial Library in Macon will close Aug. 16 because of a lack of funding Macon-Bibb County Commissioners provide it. News outlets report the library has been the only one open in Bibb County since three others closed last month.
On Tuesday, several proposed tax raises didn't get the votes needed to pass including a 4.3-millage rate increase. The millage rate determines how much property tax revenue the county will receive.
Commissioner Mallory Jones and several other commissioners expressed frustration over the budget proposals. Jones says they're going to have to compromise.
Commissioners will resume millage rate talks Thursday.
Comments