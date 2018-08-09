Grains and livestock mixed

Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Sept. delivery fell 9.4 cents at $5.6620 bushel; Sept. corn was down 5 cents at $3.6860 a bushel; Sept. oats rose 10.2 cents at $2.686 bushel while Aug. soybeans dropped .6 cent at 8.8900 a bushel.
Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Aug. live cattle was down .38 cent at $1.0942 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.03 cents at $1.5030 a pound; Aug. lean hogs rose .37 cent at .5517 a pound.
