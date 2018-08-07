In this Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, photo, Troy Knutson loads supplies into a storage facility in Bradenton, Fla. Data shows that small businesses are hiring less, despite the strong economy, partly because they are losing employees to bigger firms.
In this Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, photo, Troy Knutson loads supplies into a storage facility in Bradenton, Fla. Data shows that small businesses are hiring less, despite the strong economy, partly because they are losing employees to bigger firms. Chris O'Meara AP Photo
In this Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, photo, Troy Knutson loads supplies into a storage facility in Bradenton, Fla. Data shows that small businesses are hiring less, despite the strong economy, partly because they are losing employees to bigger firms. Chris O'Meara AP Photo

Business

Small businesses find tight job market makes it hard to hire

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer

August 07, 2018 09:57 AM

WASHINGTON

Even with the U.S. economy booming and the job market strong, hiring has slowed among one category of employers: Small businesses.

Yet it isn't because these companies are hurting. Far from it. Small businesses today are generally optimistic, and most say they're enjoying healthy sales.

Rather, smaller companies are being hamstrung by the economy's very strength: Low unemployment has shrunk the pool of job seekers and intensified competition for workers. And smaller companies are in many cases losing out to larger employers, which typically can offer more generous pay and benefits. Some larger businesses are also using their financial muscle to poach employees from smaller companies.

Also contributing to the slowdown in hiring by small businesses is a more discouraging trend: Americans are forming fewer companies.

  Comments  