Wall collapse on highway could delay open of new toll lanes

A wall that collapsed along part of a highway being built in the Atlanta area has exposed other issues.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday the wall's collapse in June on Interstate 75 has prompted repairs and could delay the opening of 30 miles (50 kilometers) of the Northwest Corridor Express Lanes. The toll lanes will be in Cobb and Cherokee counties.
The newspaper obtained a report by an independent engineering firm the state Department of Transportation and the project's contractor asked to investigate. It was acquired through an Open Records Act request and says another section of the wall collapsed in 2017, but this year's led the department and the contractor to seek the firm.
Department spokeswoman Natalie Dale says the $834 million project would be on schedule if the lanes open next month.
