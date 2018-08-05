Slow rollout, more fine print with Trump health care options

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump responds to a reporter’s question on health care after arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. Trump says insurers are “going wild” about his new health care options and “millions and millions” of people will be signing up. But insurance companies say it will take time to design new plans and get approval from state regulators, and two major industry groups have actually expressed concern about potential downsides for consumers.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) Susan Walsh AP