Starving, abused, neglected horses get another chance

In a Jan. 9, 2018 photo, Fabian Brandt, left, and Lauren Barwick spend some time with Peaches, a 15-year-old Paint Horse, as they work with the mare to try to make her adoptable through the Horse Protection Association Of Florida at Bridging The Gap Farm in northwest Marion County north of Ocala, Fla. The couple currently has seven HPAF horses they are working with at the rural Marion County farm. [Bruce Ackerman/Star-Banner via AP) Bruce Ackerman AP